Dan and Lula Glazner
VICTORIA — Dan Reeves Glazner, 94, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Friday, May 20th, 2022. He joined his wife, Lula Mae Glazner, 91, who passed from this earth, Friday, August, 30th, 2019. Friends and family will gather for a celebration of their lives, Tuesday, May 24th at 2:00 PM at Grace Memorial Chapel @ Memory Gardens, 8819 US-87 North in Victoria. They will be laid to rest together at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Dan was born July 6th, 1927, in El Campo to the late Louis Carter and Anna Rebecca Waugh Glazner. He met his love in high school, Lula Mae Hutton. Lula was born, May 17th, 1928 in San Antonio to the late Roy L. and Loma Lee Hutton. Dan joined the US Navy after high school, serving his country honorably during WWII. Dan and Lula were married in 1946, when Dan returned from service. Together they attended and graduated from Southwest Texas State University. They both achieved their Bachelor’s degree in education. Moving to Victoria, Lula began her teaching career, serving VISD for many years at O’Connor, Shields, and Vickers Elementary, Howell Middle School and Victoria Christian. Dan worked for over 15 years for Dupont as a Lab Analyst while he continued his education. He achieved his Masters Degree from Prairie View A&M in Education. In 1968, he then began teaching alongside Lula. Serving as a teacher and later a principal at the VISD Vocational School. Dan and Lula were longtime faithful members of Northside Baptist Church, participating in many ways to further serve their community and the Lord. When out of the class room, Dan enjoyed being outdoors and gardening. Their devotion to the children of the Victoria area will have long reaching affects on the progress of lives and success. They both will be deeply missed.
Lula was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Loma Hutton. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Anna Glazner; his loving wife of over 72 years, Lula Mae Glazner; and his siblings, Doris Summers, Cora Anderson, Bob Glazner, Max Glazner, and Ross Glazner.
Dan and Lula are survived by their daughters, Cathy Waley and her husband, Ed and Donna Nondorf and her husband Mike; grandchildren, Wendi Olinger and her husband, Glen, Clay Waley and his wife, Bree, Sarah Evans and her husband, Jeffry, and Katy Redden and her husband, John; great-grandchildren, Ian Olinger, Ava Olinger, Lily Evans, Merit Waley, Wilder Waley and Lively Waley; along with numerous other loving family.
Memorial donations in Dan and Lula’s memory are requested to Northside Baptist Church.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Yes sir, I'll see what I can do (4)
- Sheriff expected to tell commissioners about impact of illegal border crossings (3)
- Victoria could allow downtown bars' music to be louder (3)
- Congress must act now to prevent election fraud in 2024 (10)
- Higher property values usually mean higher tax bill (3)
- Janak faces GOP runoff with Ohrt for Precinct 2 county commissioner race (3)
- Seven years later, still no trial for Texas AG Ken Paxton (3)
- Robert Lopez (2)
- ESMERALDA "RUBY" OCHOA (2)
- What have we become? (2)
- Low voter turnout means your vote matters that much more (2)
- Lillian Janota Olsovsky (2)
- Master Gardeners: Frogfruit and Horseherb – Texas natives with quirky names (1)
- Rebecca Bryan Reynolds (1)
- Editorial: Gov. Abbott should be transparent, release border documents (1)
- The Washington Post says Jan. 6 should have been a turning point in US politics (1)
- Margaret Alvarez (1)
- Anthony "Tony" William Moore, Jr. (1)
- Francisca Ortega (1)
- Irene Helen Stepanski (1)
- I Believe in Miracles (3)
- Tiffany Sue Dollins (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.