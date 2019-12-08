DAN SCOTT KELLEY VICTORIA - Dan Scott Kelley, 88, of Victoria, Texas passed on to be with our Lord and Savior on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Hospice of South Texas, Dornburg Center of Compassion in Victoria, Texas. Dan was born on August 12, 1931 in Navasota, Texas and was the only child of Issac Kendrick (I.K.) and Dana (Dee) Manning Kelley of Madisonville, Texas. He graduated from Navasota High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where his love of airplanes and flying began. After working his way to Staff Sargent and serving his country he went on to attend and graduate from Sam Houston State University. It was at SHSU that he met and married Sylvia Phillips. Dan had a successful career in the oil and gas industry in Texas and Oklahoma and then in commercial construction in Houston. Upon retirement he moved into homebuilding and even into his late 80's he could be found sketching and building all sorts of things in his workshop. He was a man with many interests. He had a pilot's license, an auctioneer's license and once owned a shrimp boat and race horses. He was a writer of song lyrics, poetic stories to his grandsons, and even a hilarious 'constructive criticism' letter to Southwest Airlines that was widely circulated and responded to by the president of Southwest Airlines. Dan is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sylvia Phillips Kelley of Victoria Texas as well as his three daughters: Betsy Kelley of Los Angeles, CA; Laurie Kelley Eder of Victoria, TX; Cindy Kelley Marshall and her husband Mark Russell Marshall of Victoria as well as his grandchildren: Nick Eder of McKinney, TX; Kelsey Marshall Shive and Brian Shive of The Woodlands, Texas, Jack Eder of San Francisco, CA, and Mason Marshall of College Station, Texas. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:30 am on Thursday, December 12, 2019 followed by lunch at The Club at Colony Creek, 301 Colony Creek Drive, Victoria, Texas 77901. Military honors will be conveyed under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, that donations to Hospice of South Texas would be appreciated. Share condolences at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Syndicated column: Who are the racists? (4)
- Guest column: Congressman Michael Cloud is one of the good guys (3)
- Letter: Reader shares his thoughts on future of America (2)
- Letter: Reader knows who gets his vote in the next presidential election (2)
- Gallery: Ganado vs. East Bernard Football (2)
- Victoria school conference center renamed after former superintendent (w/video) (1)
- Victoria County judge to unveil ‘Innovation 2020’ plan (1)
- Victoria County Sheriff's Office seeks suspicious vehicle, driver (1)
- Victoria East custodian becomes U.S. citizen (w/video) (1)
- Hurd's plans for the GOP can help both parties (3)
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 8
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.