DAN ERVIN MEADOR EDNA - Dan Ervin Meador, 64, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 31, 2019. Dan was born on January 2, 1955 to the late Ervin Wright "EW" Meador, Jr. and Eleanor Spree Meador. Dan loved to sing and laugh, play pool and poker, landscape, fish and most of all, enjoy time with his friends and family. In the early years, he was known for coaching Little League and he impacted many young lives, He will be dearly missed. He is survived by his brothers; Van Meador, Charles Williams, and Robert Williams as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great nephews. Dan has been preceded in death by his parents, , grandparents; Elmer Spree, Bessie Stolp Spree, Ervin Wright Meador and Stella Mae Jetton Meador, as well as his brother Garland Page Meador. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 3, 2019, visitation will begin at 10:am with Funeral Service beginning at 11: am at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 504 Dugger Street, Edna, TX 77957, with Pastor Andy Schroer officiating. In lieu of flowers, to help defray the cost of funeral expenses, donations will be accepted in Dan's name, payable to Van Meador; in care of Slavik Funeral Home. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St. Edna, TX 77957, 361-782-2152.
