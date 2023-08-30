Dan Reichert
VICTORIA — On Thursday, August 24th 2023 our beloved Dan Reichert passed away. He was 64 years old, born September 22nd 1958 in Victoria, Texas. Born to Calvin and Mary Reichert. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bill Reichert. He is survived by his wife Nancy Hunt, brothers John and Ted Reichert, and lots of grandkids, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 1st, 6 to 8 pm at Centro De Alabanza Church, 1702 E Juan Linn St, Victoria Texas, 77901. Services entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Services, Inc. (361) 578-4646.
