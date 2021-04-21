Daniel Anthony Malik
SHINER — Daniel Anthony, “Danny” Malik, 83, passed away, Sunday, April 18, 2021. Danny was born March 6, 1938 on the family farm in Lavaca County to Isidor and Annie Cerny Malik. He attended school at the Wied Country School and was a member of Sts Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Shiner. Danny married the love of his life, Carolyn Rose Kram on May 30, 1964 in Shiner, Texas.
Early in his life Danny served with the Texas National Guard and was honorably discharged after serving 8 years. He began his working career with Western Hatcheries in Gonzales and Austin and then as a sub-contractor for Anderson Box Company. Danny went to work for Barnhill Poultry Supply before opening Gonzales Poultry Supply with his wife Carolyn. Danny was also a contract grower for Tyson for 20 years and owned and operated City Cleaners in Gonzales for 15 years all while working and raising his owned cattle.
Danny loved playing music, primarily Polka and Waltzes. He began his music career playing trumpet but found his greatest joy in playing the Tenor and Alto Saxophone and Clarinet. Danny could not read music was extremely gifted in playing by ear. He started his musical profession with Charlie Tousek, then the Hub City Dutchmasters, before joining Marvin Hajek with the Singing Dutchmasters. Finally, he realized his dream as he joined the famed Joe Patek Orchestra. Later, Danny played with Wence Shimek and off and on with the Shiner Hobo Band. Danny inspired his granddaughter Sydney to play the saxophone and she apprenticed with her Po-Po in playing Polka Music. They shared the stage and harmonized through three songs at the 2016 Shiner Picnic, a memory the entire family holds dear.
Danny was a hard-headed bohemian and argued for the sake of arguing. It wasn’t personal, he was just good at it. He had strong beliefs and of primary importance was being meticulous in his work. Danny was a perfectionist on a job and would answer calls at any hour to help a customer or friend. He was generous and kindhearted, a loving husband and great provider for this family. He wanted the best for his family and would work very hard throughout his life to provide for them. He did all the things many dad’s do, little league coach, sharing his love for hunting and fishing with his children, but most importantly Danny shared his beliefs in the value of hard work and his greatest gift to them was sharing his devotion to God and his Catholic faith.
Danny lived life abundantly. He worked hard and played hard. He loved casinos and enjoyed traveling with Carolyn throughout the United States and Canada. They made a trip to Hawaii, and toured Czechoslovakia and surrounding countries for nearly a month. He loved to hunt whitetail deer, mule deer and elk. He found great peace tending to his cattle and comfort in coming home to his many beloved dogs. Danny was many things to many people, he was everything from a worker bee to a son of b, but say that with a smile because he did life his way and it was a very good life. Jdi s Bohem Danny.
Daniel Anthony Malik is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 57 years, Carolyn Malik of Shiner, daughter and son-law, Diane Marie and Lee Whitson of Shiner, son and daughter-in-law, David Wayne and Pam Malik of Victoria, sister, Georgia Sladecek of Houston, grandchildren, Danielle Elizabeth Malik, Dana Rene Malik, Clayton Matthew Herman “Paige,” Sydney Jon Hermann, Jordan Paige Hermann, Tyler Lee Hermann, and Patti Lee Whitson, great-grandchildren, Jace Wayne Herman, and Lillian Page Herman. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Leonita Broz, Louis Malik, Margaret Malik, Johnny Malik, Isidor Malik, Jr, BJ Malik, Jerry Malik, and Edward Malik.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday evening April 21, 2021 in Seydler-Hill Funeral Home. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will follow at 7 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Shiner with Fr. Bryan Heyer as celebrant. Interment will follow in Shiner Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers: Michael Malik, Jim Bob Malik, Darryl Malik, Clay Herman, Hunter Kutach, and Isidro Colchado. Honorary Pallbearer: Danielle Malik, Dana Malik, Sydney Hermann, Jace Herman, and Lillian Page Herman. Memorials may be made to the Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church Memorial Fund or Church Repair Fund. Family and friends may leave their condolences by visiting www.seydlerhillfuneralhome.com.
Seydler-Hill Funeral Home will continue to require all attendants to take protective measures regarding social distancing, usage of hand sanitizers and wearing personal protective masks for the visitation, rosary, church service, and the graveside burial rite. Those remotely symptomatic of COVID-19 are politely asked not to attend. Services are under the care and direction of Seydler-Hill Funeral Home.
