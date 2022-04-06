Daniel B. “Shorty” Cano, Sr.
VICTORIA — Daniel B. “Shorty “Cano, Sr., a native of Victoria went to be with the Lord, March 24, 2022. Daniel was born July 21, 1947, to the late Raul M. Cano, Sr. and Angelita Brewster Cano.
Family and friend will gather for a memorial visitation, Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 6:00PM to 8:00PM with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00PM at Grace Funeral Home at 2401 Houston Hwy in Victoria.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parent, Raul M. Cano, Sr. and Angelita Brewster Cano and siblings, Joseph Cano, Raul Cano, Jr., Juanita Cano Torres, and Severa “Betty” Alonso.
Daniel is survived by his son, Daniel Cano, Jr. and his wife, Nicole; grandchildren, Ariel Cano, Gavin Cano, and Darren Cano; siblings, Domingo B. Cano and his wife, Josie, Anita Cano Ortiz, Ramona Tames and her husband, Israel, Celedonia “Sally” Cano, and Mary Jane Mejia; along with many other family and friends.
Daniel was a member of Our Lady Sorrows Catholic Church. In his younger years Daniel enjoyed playing and watching baseball as a pass time. As he got older, he worked as a roadie for a local band, where he formed many lasting friendships and made many memories. As an adult, Daniel worked at HEB Grocery, as a night merchandise stocker and dedicated many years. Daniel was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes and Cemeteries.

