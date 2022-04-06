Daniel B. “Shorty” Cano, Sr.
VICTORIA — Daniel B. “Shorty “Cano, Sr., a native of Victoria went to be with the Lord, March 24, 2022. Daniel was born July 21, 1947, to the late Raul M. Cano, Sr. and Angelita Brewster Cano.
Family and friend will gather for a memorial visitation, Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 6:00PM to 8:00PM with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00PM at Grace Funeral Home at 2401 Houston Hwy in Victoria.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parent, Raul M. Cano, Sr. and Angelita Brewster Cano and siblings, Joseph Cano, Raul Cano, Jr., Juanita Cano Torres, and Severa “Betty” Alonso.
Daniel is survived by his son, Daniel Cano, Jr. and his wife, Nicole; grandchildren, Ariel Cano, Gavin Cano, and Darren Cano; siblings, Domingo B. Cano and his wife, Josie, Anita Cano Ortiz, Ramona Tames and her husband, Israel, Celedonia “Sally” Cano, and Mary Jane Mejia; along with many other family and friends.
Daniel was a member of Our Lady Sorrows Catholic Church. In his younger years Daniel enjoyed playing and watching baseball as a pass time. As he got older, he worked as a roadie for a local band, where he formed many lasting friendships and made many memories. As an adult, Daniel worked at HEB Grocery, as a night merchandise stocker and dedicated many years. Daniel was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes and Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ganado completes season sweep of Weimar
- Blotter: Woman mugged for iPhone
- 19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Crossroads
- City Council approves resolution to establish arts and culture district
- Refugio holds off Woodsboro for district win
- Bay City's Ford inducted into Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame
- Victoria Crime Stoppers is requesting information regarding an aggravated robbery
- Reform needed for school accountability, group says
- Bible verse - Romans Rom.13:3-4; quote by Marcus Aurelius
- Know before you dine out -- read this week's restaurant inspection reports
Commented
- RISE and Shine: Diversity conference set for April (10)
- The New York Times says pretending the pandemic is over won't make it so (7)
- Do you not hear what I'm saying? (4)
- Texas needs an independent review of Operation Lone Star (3)
- Eloy Barraza (2)
- Frank Q. Ortiz (2)
- Letter: Reliability of flights is necessary for successful air service in Victoria (1)
- Summie L. Thomas (1)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: A question of identity (8)
- Alfredo ?Fred? Martinez (1)
- Ketanji Brown Jackson should swiftly be confirmed (1)
- Did you get April Fooled? (1)
- City Corner: Feeling the pinch from inflation? We’ll help you plan a staycation (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.