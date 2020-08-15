Daniel Clark Porter departed this life and entered the next on August 3, 2020 in Victoria, Texas. He was born in Beaver, Oklahoma to Clark and Lois Porter on March 5, 1943. At the age of seven he lost his mother in a car accident. This incident played an important role in making Dan who he was. His father was a career military officer. Dan had the opportunity to live in many places, but the placed he called home was Beaver, OK where he lived with his paternal grandmother. He graduated from Beaver High School in 1961 where he was the first Student Council president and the class salutatorian. He lettered in football and played on two state championship teams. It was a fact of which he was very proud. He attended the University of Oklahoma, where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. Upon graduation in 1966, he entered the US Army. Dan served two tours in Viet Nam. One was as a military advisor in Kon Tum province near Dok To, the other as a combat rifle company commander in Quang Ngai province. For his service he received the Bronze Star with an Oak Leaf cluster and a Purple Heart as well as other awards. Between tours, he married Kathryn Hardberger, a girl he first noticed when he was 15. In 1972 he received his MBA from OU. He began his career as a Human Resources generalist with Celanese Corporation in Cumberland, MD. Over the next 39 years Dan worked for Celanese in Bishop, Pampa and Corpus Christi, TX, Scrivner, Inc. in Victoria and Donna, TX and Testengeer in Pt. Lavaca, TX. He retired in 2011
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother, Jacqueline Porter, grandmothers, May Porter and Murrail Cook Ogden and brother-in- law, R.E. Hardberger, MD. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathryn, sons, Matthew (Sharla) and Ryan (Kate) Porter, granddaughters, Madeleine and Hannah Porter, brother, Erick Porter, sisters, Bernadine LaFrance ( Tom Ray), Sandrya Porter (Joe) and Sharon McTighe (Tom), brother-in-law, Joe Hardberger (Mary), sister-in-law, Sandra Hardberger and daughter and granddaughter of the heart, Heather and Alana Mascorro, nephews, Dr. Andrew Porter, Derek, Todd, Judd and Drew Hardberger, Darin McTighe and Will Hinkle, nieces, Jackie Brown, Christy LaFrance and Jamie LaFrance.
Dan was a big man who loved life, family and friends, was a keeper of memories and collector of treasures.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date
