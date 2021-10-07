Daniel D. Gonzales
VICTORIA — Daniel D. Gonzales, age 60 of Victoria passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021. He was born October 10, 2021 in Victoria to the late Pete Gonzales and Nancy Ochoa Gonzales.
He is survived by his daughter, Vanessa Gonzales (Trevor) of Bacliff, Texas; sons, Ben Gonzales (Sophia) of Victoria and Brian Gonzales (Brenda) of Victoria; sisters, Estella Girbay of Cuero, Angie Gonzales, Susie Ramirez of Edna, Mary DeLosSantos of Bloomington and Eva Padron of Victoria; brothers, Adam Gonzales, Jesse Gonzales, Ruben Gonzales, Joe Gonzales, and Arthur Gonzales.
He is also survived by his grandchildren Quin Luna, Joshua Lara, Jazmine Lara, Joel Lara, Jeremiah Lara, Jayden Vega and Jonathan Gonzales.
Visitation will begin Friday, October 8, 2021 from 4 - 8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.