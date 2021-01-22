DANIEL “DANNY” GUERRA

Daniel, better known as Danny, was born December 16, 1953 in Victoria, TX to Crisostomo “Chris” and Isabel Guerra. Danny will be remembered by his children and grandchildren as a loving father and grandfather. One of Danny’s greatest passions was cutting and styling hair. He was a wonderful hairstylist. Danny worked for a few different salons in Victoria and Pasadena, TX.
Danny was quite proud of his children’s and grandchildren’s accomplishments. He was always willing and eager to share stories about his son who serves in the Army, his daughter continuing her education at a nearby university, and the ever-growing family of his youngest daughter. He loved all his grandchildren. Danny was always happy to visit with them and hear about their day at school.
Danny was preceded in death by his father, mother, and sister. Danny is survived by his children, Priscilla M. Cavazos (Anthony), SSG John D. Guerra (Latia), and Cassandra D. Guerra (Jason Malveaux), his grandchildren, Kennedy (Cavazos), Jeivon, Kai, Jaiyel, Uriah, Zae (Guerra), Mario Jr. (Soreque), Elijah and baby on the way (Malveaux). by his sisters, brothers, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local kidney foundation.
Due to COVID-19, a private memorial service will be held at Cristo Rey Funeral Home in Houston, TX.
