Daniel “Danny” Lopez
VICTORIA — Danny Lopez of Victoria, TX, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. (if you knew Danny, he never gave out. his age and we wish to honor that). He was born on Juneteenth in Yorktown, TX to the late Ramona Garza and Reynaldo Lopez Sr. Everyone knew Danny as “Danny from Dillards” where he worked for over 20 years in the Men’s suit department as a Tailor. He loved his customers dearly. After retiring from Dillards, he joined the HEB family where he enjoyed working in the Showtime department. His passion was cooking and trying out new recipes. If you ever were invited to taste Danny’s cooking, you knew you would never show up late for dinner. He loved to serve the food nice and hot. Heaven has gained a great chef.
Danny is survived by his wife Adela Lopez of 15 wonderful years; his children, Darren Lopez, Darrick (Katie) Lopez, Stephen Lopez, Casey (Rachelle) Lopez, Stacy (Ariel) Lopez, and Dusty Lopez; sisters, Rosalinda Rios, Tammy Greider, and Tonie (Howard) Tesch; brothers, Ray (Lori) Lopez, Jr., Joe Lopez, Roy Lopez, and Jessie (Alice) Lopez; grandchildren, Ashley Lopez, Gabriella Artiaga, Franklyn Lopez, Kaitlyn Lopez, Kaleb Lopez, Elliana De La Torre, Hunter Lopez, Kennadie Lopez, Remy Lopez and; and one great-grandson, Brandon Ramirez.
Preceded in death by his parents and sister, Angie Campos.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, from 10-12 and Service from 12-1 pm at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Pastor Larry Helms officiating from Faith Family Church.
Serving as Pallbearers will be his sons, Darrick, Stephen, Casey, Stacy, Dusty Lopez; and grandson Franklyn Lopez. Honorary Pallbearers will be his son, Darren Lopez; and grandson Kaleb Lopez; nephews, Lupe Ian, Frank, Seth, and Christian Gutierrez.
Danny will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
