Daniel “Duke” Garcia
VICTORIA — Daniel “Duke” Garcia 60, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 surrounded by his loving mother and family. He was born on July 7, 1960 to the late Apolonio V. Garcia Sr., and Angelita Alvarado Garcia. He is survived by his mother, Angelita Garcia; sisters, Norma Kasper (John), Dolores Rios (Martin), and Patricia Roberts (Alan);, brothers Apolonio Garcia Jr. ( Mary),Martin Garcia (Janet), and Adam Garcia ( Marcia); and numerous nieces and nephews. Duke is preceded in death by his father, Apolonio V. Garcia Sr., maternal grandparents, Jose and Olivia Alvarado and paternal grandparents, Fermin, and Maria Garcia. Duke had a beautiful soul and brought joy to those around him. He enjoyed watching wrestling, listening to music, and loved to dance. He is loved by many and will be deeply missed. Visitation will be held at 5p.m. with a Rosary recited at 7p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria. Funeral Mass will begin at 1p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrow’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers are Michael Garcia, Crystal Knox, Martin Rios III, Jason Garcia, Christopher Garcia, Jacob Garcia, Joseph Garcia, and Joshua Garcia. Honorary Pallbearers (providers and caregivers) are Alan Hunter, Olivia Rivas, Lucy Acosta, Sarah Liserio, Carolina Guajardo, Sylvia Delgado, and Kellie Williams. The family would also like to give a special thank you to Hospice of South Texas, Texas Home Health, and Dr. Omesh Verma and staff.
