Daniel “Fester” Janak
HALLETTSVILLE — Daniel “Fester” Janak, 40, passed away on Sunday, January 9th, 2022. Daniel was born on June 9, 1981, in Corpus Christi, Texas, the son of Gregory and Alice Janak.
Daniel worked as a lead operator in the oil and gas industry.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Holly (Azbell) Janak of Hallettsville; daughter, Kimber Janak of Hallettsville, parents, Gregory and Alice (Deming) Janak of Hallettsville and sister, Stacie (Janak) Oates and husband Stephen Oates of California.
Preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Benedict J. Janak, paternal grandmother, Pauline (Albrecht) Janak, maternal grandfather, Wallace Deming and maternal grandmother, Marguerite (Dyer) Deming.
The Memorial Service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home with Pastor Marlon Vick officiating.
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
