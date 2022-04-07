Daniel Franklin Wagner
HALLETTSVILLE — Daniel Franklin Wagner, 72, of Hallettsville, went to be with his heavenly Father on April 3, 2022. The fourth of six brothers, he was born on February 13, 1950 to Willie and Lillie Wagner of Hallettsville, TX. He married Beverly Ann Hoffer on June 27, 1970 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hallettsville. They were blessed with three children, Cory (Wagner) Davis, Jaime (Wagner) Flynn, and Joel Wagner.
Daniel graduated from Hallettsville High School in 1968. After high school, he attended Victoria College two years before transferring to Sam Houston State University. Daniel became the first in his family to graduate college, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Teaching in May of 1972, and a Master of Arts, also from Sam Houston State University in May of 1974.
Daniel spent over 25 years of his life teaching mathematics to students at Stroman High School, Victoria College, and Blinn College before retiring from teaching in 2015. While teaching he also worked at the Hoffer family businesses for his father-in-law, Leo Hoffer. In total, Daniel dedicated over 44 years to Hoffer Truck Company and Hoffer’s Drive-In Grocery.
Daniel was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather, and nothing was more important than family. As his children and grandchildren were growing up, no event was unimportant and no distance was too far.
Daniel was a devout member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he served as a Lector and an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion. He was an Honorary Life Member of Knights of Columbus Council #2433.
Daniel is survived by: his wife of 51 years, Beverly; daughters, Cory Davis and Jaime Flynn (Pat); son Joel Wagner (Holly); brothers Harvey Wagner (Patricia), John Wagner (Jama), Larry Wagner (Michele), Pat Wagner (Debbie); sister-in-law Mary Wagner; six grandchildren, Logan, Aubrey, and Paige Davis, Lauren and Erin Flynn, and Jaycee Staggs.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents and brother Willie Wagner Jr.
Funeral Mass Service: 10 am, Friday, April 8, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Hallettsville, TX. Visitation starting at 5 pm, Thursday with Rosary starting at 7 pm, at Kubena Funeral Home. Officiant: Msgr. John Peters. Burial: Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Memorials: Sacred Heart School Operating Fund or Donor’s Choice.
