VICTORIA — Daniel C. Gutierrez, 98, of Victoria, Texas passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021. He was born January 11, 1923 in Victoria to the late Ignacio Gutierrez and Olivia Cantu Gutierrez. Daniel was a World War II Army Air Force Veteran and a member of the Catholic War Veterans. He is survived by daughters, Cecilia Ruiz of Houston, Ana Wright (Ben) of Victoria, son, Daniel Gutierrez Jr. (VAnn) of Houston, granddaughters, Erica Ruiz of Houston, Danielle Gutierrez of North Carolina and great-grandson Sean Ragsdale of Houston. Daniel is preceded in death by his beloved wife Clotilde “Tillie” Gutierrez and brothers, Carlos and Inez. A visitation will take place Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 6pm - 8pm with the Holy Rosary being recited at 7pm. A funeral mass will begin at 10am on Monday, June 7th at Our Lady of Victory with an entombment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. A special thank you to Harbor Hospice and Home Instead for their dedicated work. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any veteran organization of your choice.

