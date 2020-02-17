DANIEL JEMELKA YOAKUM - Daniel Jemelka, 98, died on February 14, 2020. He was born March 31, 1921 in Moulton, Texas to Agnes (Migl) and Rudolph Jemelka. Daniel married Lillie Brom on April 6, 1942 and they had 7 children: Erwin Daniel (Shirley) Jemelka of Centrailia, Washington, Joyce (Donald) Madden of LaVernia, TX, Doris (David) Sykora of Austin, TX, Kathleen (Kenneth) Fees of Yoakum, Gail Finnegan of Spicewood, TX, Dennis (Dawn) Jemelka of Cuero, TX and Mark (Cindy) Jemelka of Yoakum; sister, Agnes (Gilbert) Adamek of Yoakum. Daniel and Lillie had 24 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Daniel is preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 75 years, Lillie; a brother, Rudolf Jemelka; 3 sisters, Margaret Simper, Martha Krejci and Eugenia Pustejovsky; grandchildren Craig Sykora and Kasey Jemelka; great-grandchild, Aspen Jade Martin; and son-in-law, Dick Finnegan. Daniel was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sweet Home American Legion, Life Member of the VFW, and Knights of Columbus. He served his country in World War II in the Rhineland Central Europe Campaign under General George Patton's 5th Army. Daniel worked for the Tex Tan Leather Company for 40+ years. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who had a zeal for life. Daniel was an extremely hard worker, an innovative logical problem solver, and a thrifty, resourceful "jack of all trades" handyman. He loved managing his farm. He especially loved dancing and traveling with Lillie, and then caring for her during her many years of battling Parkinson's until her death. He loved giving his children and grandchildren gifts and seeing generations come together as family. The last years of his life he also enjoyed his family of friends at Today's Assisted Living in Yoakum. Visitation 4:30-6:30 with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Joseph Catholic School Endowment Fund, or Texas Home Health Care/hospice. On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
