Daniel Joe Oritz
BLOOMINGTON — Daniel Joe Ortiz, age 86 of Bloomington, Tx passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023. He was born on June 14, 1936, in Goliad, Tx to the late Emilio Ortiz Sr, and Santos Pena -Ortiz. He was a Farmer, Rancher, and shoeshiner.
He is survived by his wife Eva Ortiz; daughters Emma Rodriguez (Elbert Thomas) of Bloomington, and Linda Ramirez of Victoria Tx; Sons, Danny (Anna) Ortiz of Victoria, George (Esmeralda) Ortiz of Bloomington; and Hector (Cynthia) Ortiz of Victoria. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, numerous Great- grandchildren, and 3 more on the way.
He is preceded in death by his sister Olivia Ortiz, Anita Amador, Genovea Ortiz, and Santos Tjernia Brothers Alfredo Ortiz, Emilio Ortiz, Ramon Ortiz, and Margarito Ortiz.
Visitation will begin Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Angell Lucy’s Funeral Home from 5-8 pm with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 6 pm. Visitation will continue Friday, April 14, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 9 am, with Funeral Mass to be Celebrated at 10 am, Burial to follow at Wood-HI Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Hector Ortiz Jr., Kelsey Ortiz, Justin Ortiz, Rudy Ortiz, Jay Ortiz, and Paul Ortiz. Honorary Pallbearers will be Manuel Ortiz, Rocky Rodriguez, Joseph Rodriguez, Ernest Ortiz, and Danny Salas
Under the Care Of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home 361-575-3212

