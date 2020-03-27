,

DANNY L. BLACK VICTORIA - Danny L. Black, 61, died March 22, 2020. A Big man with even a Bigger Heart, a loving member of our family has left us to be with our Lord in Heaven. Daniel Lee Black, who was preceded in death by his mother, Joan, and Father, L.J.,, and brother, Charles, and little sister, Debra. He now joins these Angels and continues to look down on his wife, Glenda Suzanne Black, two sons, Micky and Eric, stepdaughter, Lacey, plus his brothers, Kenneth, Lonnie, and Michael, and sisters, Barbara and Joy. He is also survived by his former wife, Mary Rudolph (Sept 14, 1982-Oct 14, 1988), and several Nieces and Nephews. Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Cremation services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation services, Inc 361-578-4646

