Daniel Louis Solomon
VICTORIA — Daniel Louis Solomon passed from this life on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. He was born on August 12, 1982 in Victoria, Texas. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 5-7pm at Colonial Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held Friday, July 22, 2022 at 10am at Memory Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Debra Hale Solomon, his uncles David Hale, Danny Hale, Robert Marsh and Louis Solomon, Jr. His grandfather Louis G. Solomon, Sr., his grandmother Wilhelmina “Mimi” Marsh and great grandmother Josephine “Tita” Solomon.
He is survived by his very beloved companion and fiancée Shalayne, his daughter Dorion Solomon and her mother Laura Solomon. Father James M. Solomon (Pam), and brothers James David (JD) Solomon, Michael Joseph Solomon, Andrew Miller and Nicholas Miller (Heather). Grandparents C.E. “Coyote” Hale and Wilma “Nanny” Umphres Hale, uncles Daryl Hale (Susan), Roy Marsh, aunts Debbie Marsh Reed (Darrin), Debbie Solomon, Laurie Solomon Boutte (Todd), and Theresa Solomon Whorton (Adrian). In addition to many cousins, nieces, nephews and friendships that meant very much to Daniel.
Daniel received his GED certification in 1999. He was a graduate of Wharton County Junior College School of Cosmetology in 2001. He was a professional hair stylist and currently an employee of 4M at Caterpillar Industries.
Daniel enjoyed the science and physics of firearms, music theory, and learning about the natural law of the cosmos. He liked the challenge of figuring out how things worked. He affectionately enjoyed interacting with his pet pigs and dogs. Daniel learned a lot from his granddads “Coyote” Hale and “Gido” Louis Solomon, Sr.
Daniel understood how to get along with others at their own comfort level. He had the ability to be a friend and a good listener. That is the reason that he had so many friends and will be sorely missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Daniel Solomon’s honor to the Children’s Diabetes Foundation at http://www.childrensdiabetesfoundation.org.
