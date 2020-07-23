DANIEL MARTINEZ LAKE CHARLES, LA. - Daniel Martinez, age 65 of Lake Charles, Louisiana, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born May 3, 1955 in Port Lavaca to the late Estevan Martinez and San Juana De Los Santos Martinez. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Belinda Morales Martinez of Lake Charles, LA; daughter, Victoria Nicole Martinez of Lake Charles, LA; son, Daniel Greg Martinez of Lake Charles, LA; sisters, Anita Martinez, Maria Martinez, Irene Martinez, and Sally Martinez all of Port Lavaca and brother, Steve Martinez of Victoria. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Janie Cisneros, Lidia Martinez, and Connie Martinez and brother, Richard Martinez. Visitation will begin Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 5pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume Friday, July 24, 2020 at 9am at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home. . Burial to follow at De La Garza Cemetery with Military Honors. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Cisneros, Juan Rubio, Joe Morales, Ruben Vela, Anthony Medina and Josh Wilson. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
