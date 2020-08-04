Daniel N. Jalufka went to be with the Lord on August 1, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born on January 1, 1936 in Moulton, Texas to the late Emil and Claudia (Hruska) Jalufka. He attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Moulton and graduated from Moulton High School in 1954. After high school he started at Baldwin's Business College where he graduated in 1955. He soon after began what would be a long-time career with ALCOA where he served as the payroll coordinator for 38 years.
On April 27, 1958 he married Jo Ann Pavlu in Hallettsville, Texas. In June of 1958, he received his call to serve in the United States Army. During his time in the service he was stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado and Fort McCullen, Alabama, where JoAnn joined him for the remainder of his service. He completed active service in June of 1960 and, continued to serve in the Army Reserve until 1964 when he was honorably discharged as a sergeant.
After his retirement from ALCOA in 1993, he became involved with many church and community organizations. He was a Knight of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem, a member and bingo caller of Knights of Columbus Council #1329, a charter member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #9088 of which he was treasurer for 22 years. He was also a member of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus #1126 where he served as Faithful Navigator from 1990-1992. His other organization involvement included the Victoria Serra Club, ALCOA 25 Year Club, KJZT, and the DeTar Hospital Volunteers. Daniel was proud of his Catholic faith and was a member of The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory and Holy Family Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic minister, lector, and hospital minister. In 1988, he received the Apostolic Blessing from Pope John Paul II.
Daniel loved to travel with his wife JoAnn. Their many trips included: Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland, Canada, and 48 of the 50 states.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by: his brother, Claude Jalufka, and sisters Jeannette Evans and Marlyn Jalufka.
He survived by his loving wife of 62 years, JoAnn (Pavlu) Jalufka of Victoria, long-time friends Gina and Randy Janak and Linda and Bud Hankins all of Victoria, Godchildren: Taylor Janak of Victoria, Stayton Jalufka of Moulton, Stephanie Gomez of Chandler, Arizona, Cody Jalufka of Shiner, and Molly Jalufka of Moulton, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to Harbor Hospice, Dr. A. Diaz, and the caregivers at Greatwood Alzheimer's & Dementia Care, especially Betty, Susan, and Aurora.
Visitation will be held from 11 to 1 Wednesday August 5, with a rosary at 1 P.M. and Funeral Mass at 2 P.M at Holy Family Catholic Church with Bishop Brendan Cahill officiating and priests of the Diocese of Victoria as concelebrants. Entombment to follow at Resurrection Mausoleum with full military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required.
Pall bearers are: Randy Janak, John Lingor, Pete Moya, Gerard Jalufka, Cody Jalufka, Mark Jalufka, Stayton Jalufka, and Cameron Jalufka.
Honorary pall bearers are: Joe Morris, Otto Bleier, Ruben Petrusek, Jerry Fabian, George Wenzel, Lester Hoerig, Jerry Hajek, and Bud Hankins.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Diocese of Victoria Education of Seminarians Fund, Harbor Hospice, Holy Family Catholic Church, Our Lady of Victory Catholic School or donor's choice.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
