DANIEL RAY GUERRERO
DUBOIS, PA — Daniel Ray Guerrero passed away Monday, October 18, 2021 at home in Dubois, Pennsylvania. He was born December 23, 1967 in Victoria Texas to Saragosa “Danny” and Dolores (Robles) Guerrero, who reside in Victoria Texas.
Daniel attended Stroman High School. He managed Red Lobster and Niko’s Steak House in Corpus Christi, Texas for many years.
Daniel was a magnetic person and loved to make people laugh. He had a deep love for his children and was very proud of them. He also had a passion for music and cars with a Hot Wheels collection that ran into the thousands.
He is survived by his children, Kenneth Andrew Guerrero and wife Heaven, of Hutto, Texas, Matthew James Guerrero and fiance Jewel of Hinesville, Georgia, Aliyah Rayann Guerrero, Jackson Joel Guerrero and Rylan Conner Guerrero, all of Dubois, PA.
In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his girlfriend, Edie Muir of Dubois, PA, his brother, Edward Guerrero (Erica Rangnow) of Victoria, his sister, Helen Guerrero of Houston, his nieces, Ivy Cate and Tuesday Lauren Guerrero and a nephew, Aaron Michael Jason Guerrero, all of Victoria.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Inocencio (Tito) Robles Sr and Pauline Guillen Robles and his paternal grandparents, Jose Guerrero Jr and Beatrice Escamilla Guerrero and cousin Inocencio (Trey) Robles III.
Family and friends celebarated Daniels life with stories, poems and memories at a reception in Dubois, PA on Sunday October 24, 2021.

