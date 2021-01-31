Daniel Rother Sr.
HALLETTSVILLE — Daniel Harvey Rother, Sr., 87, completed his journey on earth Thursday, January 28, 2021. He was born November 30, 1933 in Hallettsville to Louis and Mary (Stanzel) Rother. He was the last living sibling of 9 children.
Daniel was born, raised and lived his lifetime on the family farm where he farmed and ranched. He owned and operated Rother Custom Hay Baling. He married his sweetheart, Dorothy Pesek 63 years ago and brought her to the farm and they were blessed with seven children. He was the Director of the Soil and Water Conservation for 29 years and 1 of the 3 persons awarded State and National Awards for bringing Tifton 85 grass to Texas. He loved God and served him faithfully through Sacred Heart Catholic Church as a Eucharistic Minister, usher, devoted member of the ACTS Retreat Community and was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus #2433. He loved cooking and prepared the dressing for the church picnics for 25 years. He helped start and promote the Texas State Champion Domino Tournament and was awarded the Hall of Fame participant. His greatest love was his family and he never missed the grandchildren and great-grandchildren sports and school events.
Survivors are his wife Dorothy Rother of Hallettsville and their 7 children, Danny (Debbie) Rother, Wayne (Leah) Rother, Alan (Janice) Rother, Barbara (Andy) Leopold, Robert (Carol) Rother, Karen (Robert) Kahanek, and Lisa (Tom) Hermes; 24 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 7-great-grandchildren (soon to be expected blessings).
Preceded in death by his parents; 5 sisters, Helen Grafe, Viola Chovanetz, Mildred Polk, Estelle Baros and Joyce Wagner; 3 brothers, Charles “Buddy” Rother, Weldon Rother and infant, Louis Rother Jr.
Due to COVID please wear mask and use social distancing.
Visitation 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home followed by visitation 6:30 to 7:30p.m. with Rosary recited at 7:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hallettsville.
Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Monday, February 1, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Msgr. John Peters and Rev. Anthony Pesek officiating. Burial to follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers are his grandsons and Honorary Pallbearers are his granddaughters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or Sacred Heart Catholic School.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
