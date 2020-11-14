Daniel Seidenberger
SHINER — Daniel Paul Seidenberger, age 90, passed away on Veterans Day, November 11, 2020 in Victoria, TX.
Visitation 2:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Rosary 9:30 a.m. with Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home with Deacon Joe Machacek officiating. MASK ARE REQUIRED. Burial Shiner Cemetery. A memorial Mass and celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Daniel was a lifelong resident of Lavaca County, a devout Catholic, and a Military Veteran. After his service in the Army, he spent 33 years employed at Kasper Wire works, where he worked as a cost accountant for many of those years. He and his beloved wife Mildred spent over half a century working and caring for the family farms.
Daniel was born on May 25th, 1930, the last child of Robert and Margaret Seidenberger. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Ewald Seidenberger, Erwin Seidenberger, Regina Fisseler, Evelyn Werner and Lucille Steuber.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mildred Schroeder Seidenberger, one son, Judge Gary J. Schroeder (Laura) (Smiley), granddaughter Jennifer Schroeder Gottschalk (Brian), great grandchildren, Avery Grace and Andrew Grayson Gottschalk (New Braunfels); grandson Gary James Schroeder II (Julie), great grandchildren Autumn Elizabeth and Hudson James Schroeder (Ft. Collins, Colorado); grandchildren by marriage Kasie Brown Carroll (Courtney) (Austin), Colt Wayne Brown (Lori) and baby boy due in March (Poth), Fanci Brown, great grandchildren Lilith, Liam, and baby due this month (Alamogordo, New Mexico); numerous nieces and nephews, and special neighbors and caregivers, Garland, Michelle and Russell Schlenker, and Mary Kay Matula. A world of unconditional thanks to Donna Howell and her staff at Alzcare in Cuero.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the Daniel and Mildred Seidenberger Scholarship fund, which will be established for St. Paul Catholic High School in Shiner, TX. Please send to P.O. Box 73 Gonzales, Texas 78629.
