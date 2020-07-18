DANIEL JOSEPH MOZISEK VICTORIA - Daniel "Dan" Joseph Mozisek, 81, of Victoria, Texas, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Dan was born in Moravia, Texas on January 25, 1939, the son of the late Joseph and Emily Holik Mozisek. After graduation from Hallettsville High School Dan served two years in the Texas National Guard and six years in the U.S. Army reserve. He worked most of his life as an auctioneer and was the owner of Dan's Tractors and Trailers until his retirement. He was a long time auctioneer for the Victoria Livestock Show, the Inez Benefit Association, St. Mary's Catholic Church and many other local benefits. Dan is survived by his children, Michael Mozisek, Craig Mozisek (Stacy), Steve Mozisek, all of Victoria, Debbie Mozisek Horton (Jimmy) of Gallatin, TN., Denise Mozisek Wuensche (Mike) of Victoria; brother Gilbert Mozisek (Evelyn) of Hallettsville, a sister Bernice Schulte of Hallettsville; sister(s) in law Shirley Mozisek of Hallettsville, and Clara Mozisek of Shiner, 15 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren, 4 nieces and 3 nephews. He was preceded in death by parents; brothers Ervin Mozisek, Joe Mozisek, Jr.; brother in law Dale Schulte and nephew Jeremy Mozisek. Visitation at 9:30 am followed by a Rosary at 10:30 am and Services at 11 am, Wednesday July 22, 2020, St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hallettsville, Texas. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Hallettsville, Texas. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, 208 W. Pearl, La Grange, Texas. Family and friends can view and sign the guestbook online at www.lagrangefunerals.com. He will be dearly missed by his family and may he rest in eternal peace. Honorary pallbearers are Blake Mozisek, Hayden Wuensche, Johnny Mozisek, Brandon Mozisek, Aaron Mozisek, Bryan Horton and Justin Mozisek.
DANIELJOSEPHMOZISEKVICTORIADANIELDANJOSEPHMOZISEK81OFVICTORIATEXASPASSEDAWAYONSUNDAYJULY52020DANWASBORNINMORAVIATEXASONJANUA
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: Resolving the statue issue for Victorians (8)
- Facebook memories to now (5)
- Victoria Livestock Show officials say former treasurer stole more than $139K (5)
- Blog: Trump made a mistake (4)
- Letter:Don't let anarchy start in Victoria (4)
- Letter: Langhoff supports Trump for president (4)
- This is not normal (2)
- Victoria Regional Airport officials explore new air service proposals (2)
- 'I'm here for the community': Partnership brings soup kitchen meals to Southside of Victoria (2)
- More than 6,800 vote so far in runoffs (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.