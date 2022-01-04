Danielle Desiere Urias
VICTORIA — Danielle Desiere Urias, 33, of Victoria, TX was born on September 23, 1988 to Elvia Urias Wilcox and passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021. She was a health care provider for 13 years and loved all her patients.
She is survived by her daughters; Ryley Jade Rennert, Faith Lynn Rennert; sons; Ronald Allen Rennert III, Gabriel Allen Rennert; Mother; Elvia Urias Wilcox (Burr Wilcox); Father; Robert Bland (Lisa Bland); Sister; Barbara Solis; Brother; Jon Urias; Grandfather; Soilo Urias; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her son; Bo Luke Barrients Jr.; grandmother; Consuelo Esquivel Urias and great grandparents; Tomasita Esquivel and Manuel Esquivel.
A Rosary will be recited Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 9:30 AM with 10 AM Mass to follow at the St. Patricks Catholic Church in Bloomingtion, TX with Father Oscar Amo officiating. Burial will be held at San Jose Cemetery in Bloomington, TX with her last meal to follow at the St. Patricks Catholic Church Parish Hall.
Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: To claim that one small mob can incite a coup is a bit absurd (15)
- Solving the Stroman problem will require information, community participation (11)
- It's not gloom and doom (10)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: The warning of Jan. 6 (7)
- Guest column: Now Rand Paul is in favor of big government (6)
- Syndicated Column: The AOC’s of student loan debt (4)
- EDNA MAE BROWN (3)
- 5 things to pay attention to in Victoria County in 2022 (2)
- Ann O'Connor Williams Harithas (1)
- Lee Joe Whitehead Jr. (2)
- Ciro Garcia (1)
- Blotter: Victoria police identify three arrested in Christmas Eve shooting (1)
- Mary Elizabeth Scott (1)
- Ruby Vincik (1)
- Arthur Eugene Honeycutt, Sr. (1)
- Despite omicron's arrival, COVID-19 cases remain low in Victoria for now (3)
- Letter: Honest journalism is critical for the survival of America’s democracy (1)
- Patricia "Patsy" Wieland (1)
- A purr-fect fit: Resident cats make home at Redbird Books (1)
- Two arrested on gambling charges (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.