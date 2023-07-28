Danielle L. Ramirez
Danielle L. Ramirez
LOCKHART — July 22, 2023 will be a day of mixed emotions for our family as Danielle “Dani” Louise Ramirez passed away unexpectedly at her home in Lockhart, Texas. Dani was born on September 26, 1981 to Larry and Cathy Ramirez at DeTar Hospital in Victoria, Texas. After Dani graduated from Calhoun High School in Port Lavaca, Tx in 2000, she went on to study for a year at Baylor University. She subsequently completed her bachelor’s degree at Texas Tech University in December 2020.
Dani began her career with Hays/Caldwell County Head Start as a clerk in 2010. Her diligence was rewarded as Dani rose through the ranks and, after 12 years of commitment, Dani earned the position of Program Director for the Hays/Caldwell County Head Start Program. She genuinely loved her work with the kids and the staff and committed herself to make the program the best it could for all the kids that passed through those doors.
Danielle was involved in several community activities, including serving as a board member for 5 years on the Lockhart Little League Board and as a member of the steering committee for the Lockhart ISD Bond Program.
Dani’s life revolved around her daughter, Emma. Weekends and vacations happened in the cities and softball fields Emma played on. Dani was blessed to follow Emma to Colorado, Florida and all over Texas to watch her compete. The bleachers will be short one loud softball-momma, but we know Dani will still be keeping an eye on those umpires.
She is survived by her parents, Larry & Cathy Ramirez, brother, Steven and daughter, Emma along with several aunts, uncles and very close cousins.
A Celebration of Life memorial will be held at the American Legion, 1501 North Colorado Street in Lockhart, Texas. Please come and share your stories of remembrances on July 29, 2023, at 1:00 pm. Her legacy will live on in the minds and hearts of everyone she met and interacted with.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Community Action Incorporated Head Start Program, an organization Dani felt strongly about. You can mail a donation to PO Box 748, San Marcos, Texas, 78667 or electronically at communityaction.com/donate.

