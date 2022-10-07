Danny Ray Hoad
VICTORIA — Danny Ray Hoad, age 89, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, October 3, 2022. Danny was born to Dannie Andrew Hoad & Ruby Oleta Vinson Hoad on March 17, 1933 in Paris, Texas. During his younger years, Danny developed a love of baseball and excelled at playing. Upon graduation from Patti Welder High School in 1950, Danny enlisted in the United States Navy. He served during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. Following the war, he went to work for the US Postal Service and then the DuPont Victoria plant, where he retired as Production Supervisor on April 1, 1989, after 33 years of employment. After his retirement, Danny owned/operated Page Striping.
Danny’s first love was the Lord, but his love of family was a close second. He spent many hours and miles chasing his children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren to activities/events in which they participated. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed traveling and was a hobby craftsman, cabinet maker and general “fix-it” handyman.
Danny loved to sing and was a long-time member of the Victoria Barbershop organization and, particularly, The Toast of the Coast quartet. He also sang in choirs at First Baptist and Northside Baptist Churches for many years.
Danny is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joy (Sutter) Hoad of Victoria; children Dee Wheeler (Winston); David Hoad (Gail); and Daina Grace (Rick); his brother, Bill Hoad (Raenell), all of Victoria; grandchildren Niki Visconti; Brad Grace (Stephanie); Will Wheeler (Jenn); Geoff Wheeler (Celia); Darren Grace; Caitlin Carver (Derek); and Cassidy Kloepper (Jacob); along with 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Danny in death are his father and mother; sisters Peggy Littlefield and husband, Charles; Wanda Payne and husband, Ralph; and brother Bob Hoad and wife, Betty.
Special thanks from the family go out to Harbor Hospice (especially Ariel, Erica, Chaplain David, and Carrie); caregivers Yomara Charles, Nina Aguirre, Valerie Aguirre; Molly’s Helping Hands caregivers Janice Rodriguez, Laurie Chavez, Yolanda Davila, JoAnna Rodriguez and Debbie Valenzuela. The family would also like to thank Sacred Heart Transport Services and Davita Dialysis for their professional and caring services.
A Very Special Thank You to Glenn Chamberlain for his help beyond anything a neighbor could be asked to provide.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US-87N in Victoria. The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US-87N in Victoria.
Pallbearers are Brad Grace, Will Wheeler, Geoff Wheeler, Darren Grace, Derek Carver and Jacob Kloepper.
Honorary Pallbearers are Winston Wheeler, Rick Grace and Corey Simms.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harbor Hospice of Victoria, 5606 N. Navarro, Suite 306, Victoria, TX 77904. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefunerahome.net.
