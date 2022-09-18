Daria Maria Sanchez
VICTORIA — Daria Maria (momo) Sanchez of Victoria entered into rest on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. She was born on December 19, 1938 in Moctezuma San Luis Potosí, Mexico to Antonio Mendoza and Maria Antonia Almendariz. She was a beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.
Momo was a devout Catholic and had such a strong faith and trust in the Lord. The love she had in our Lord was projected in how she loved her family and brought joy to everyone around her; Including her friends at Liberty Dialysis and medical family (Dr. Dante (extended son), Dr. Kahn, and all that cared for her).
Momo was a big Dallas Cowboys fan and you could always find her in front of the TV watching the game. She also enjoyed playing Loteria and toma todo with her family till late hours of the night. She always knew how to have a good time and her smile and energy spread to anyone around her. She loved her chihuahua, Princess, who brought her so much joy.
Momo is preceded in death by Antonio Mendoza (father), Maria Antonia Almendariz (mother) and Pablo Osoria Soto (stepdad), Juan Pablo Osoria (brother), Jesus Nino Sanchez (husband), Alana Alize Gutierrez (granddaughter).
Momo is survived by Bertha Alicia Osoria (sister), Francisco Javier Osoria (brother), Laura Isabel Osoria (sister); children Joe (Nora) Sanchez, Jesus Patricio (Paula) Sanchez Sr., Maria Carmen (Albert) Garcia, Josephine (Hector) Flores, Maria Antonia (Patrick) Ramirez, Anna (Hector) Espinoza, Albert Sanchez, Maria Juanita (Richard) DeLaGarza, Rosa (Joe) Escamilla, John (Natalie) Sanchez, 43 grandchildren and 105 great-grandchildren and 16 great great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 20, 6 to 8 p.m. Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home on Houston Hwy. Funeral service will be Wednesday, Sept. 21, 1 p.m at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Jose A. Sanchez, Jesus P. Sanchez Jr., Fred Ybarra III, Hilario Chacon, Jesus S. Hernandez, Abraham M. Sanchez, Benjamin R. Ramirez Jr., Robert Sanchez, and Alexandria M. Guerra. Honorary Pallbearers will be Richard Chacon III, Christopher L. Ybarra, Marcus A. Garcia, Matthew Sanchez, Jeremy Sanchez, Mark Sanchez, and Antonio J. Flores.
In lieu of flowers as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Grace Memorial Chapel.
