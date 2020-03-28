DARIN WAYNE TAYLOR VICTORIA - Darin Wayne Taylor, 53, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Per his wishes, no services will be held. Please leave condolences at www.victoriamortuarycremationservice.com Victoria Mortuary Services, Inc., 361-578-4646

