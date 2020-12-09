Dario Briones
VICTORIA — Dario Briones, 76, passed away on Saturday, December 5th, 2020. No services are to be held at this time.
Dario was born October 25th, 1944 in Victoria, Texas to the late Pablo and Simona Briones. He was a mechanic for most of his life. He was a welder building cattleguards for the county in his early years. He loved working with his hands and tinkering with things. He was a craftsman and a jack of all trades. He was a devote Catholic and member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. He loved listening to his Tejano music on full blast because it was never loud enough for him. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Pablo and Simona Briones; brothers, Alejandro, Geronimo and Frank Briones; sisters, Martina Briones and Celia Cardenas; step-sister, Lorencia Briones; son-in-law, Joe Perez; and brothers-in-law, Jerry Cardenas, David Cardenas, Sr. and Isieoro Rubio.
Dario is survived by his children, Adelina B. Sanchez, Dora Padierna (Daniel), Daniel Briones (Jeanette), Linda Briones (Henry Salinas) and Martin Briones; sisters, Avelina Rubio and Irene Cardenas; 6 step-sisters; 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; along with other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online atwww.gracefuneralhome.net.
Funeral arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home - Houston Hwy.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: President Trump has had many successes and accomplishments worth recognition (4)
- Political cartoon for Dec. 6 (3)
- Syndicated column: A tribute to Dr. Walter Williams (3)
- Just another voter fraud conspriracy (2)
- School district 's future needs community input (2)
- Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice (2)
- Cryotherapy, personal fitness gym continues through pandemic, 4 years of business (1)
- Citizens hospital will be first in the Crossroads to receive COVID vaccine (1)
- Letter: Walter Williams' columns will be missed (1)
- 6 Days of Christmas Giveaway (1)
Online Poll
Should businesses be reduced again to 50%?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.