Dario Jaquez Sr.
VICTORIA — Dario Jaquez Sr. went to be with our Lord on Monday August 30, 2021 in Victoria, TX. He was born on January 27, 1961 in Acuna, Mexico to Jesus and Petra Jaquez. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Mary Jaquez, sons; Dario Jr.(Veronica) and Juan(Rosalinda), daughter; Angelica, 9 grandchildren; Juan Jr., Daniel, Sierra, Ezequiel, Analisa, Jaezyn, Xavier, Debonair, Sabastion. services at Heavens Gate Funeral Home (361)573-2777 visitation at 4pm-9pm on 09/10/21 & On 09/11/21 Funeral Home at 8:30AM-9:30AM departing in procession to Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

