Darlene Lynn Willemin
VICTORIA — Darlene Lynn Willemin, 53, of Victoria passed away suddenly on August 1, 2021. She was born on June 18, 1968 to Ruth Lovel Durden. Darlene graduated from Cuero High School in 1986 and remained a proud Cuero Gobbler throughout the years.
Darlene leaves her memory to be cherished by her loving husband of 34 years, Brad Willemin; her mother, Ruth Lovel Durden; her children, Sean Willemin and his wife, Bethany, Cory Willemin and his fiancé, Talynn and Tyler Willemin and his wife, Jordan; her sister, Billie Jo Cope; her two beloved granddaughters Brynley Grace Willemin and Raely Ann Willemin; along with numerous other loving family and friends.
Darlene married the love of her life, Brad Austin Willemin, on April 11, 1987 at the age of 18. She began her career at Kurtz Printing just three short years later and served the Victoria area for 32 years. She loved her job with all of her heart and continued to work no matter the circumstances. Her family and friends meant the world to her. She filled every room she walked into with love and positivity. Darlene didn’t go anywhere without her wine, whether it was from her all time favorite, Gulf Breeze Winery, or her Walmart box wine. Darlene enjoyed spending her free time in Rockport, at the lake or with her two beautiful granddaughters. She was a lifelong member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Coletoville and carried her faith everywhere she went. Darlene made an impact on many peoples lives, whether she knew them for one day or a lifetime. She truly never met a stranger. She was the most caring woman and always gave 110% of herself to others, never taking anything in return.
Darlene is preceded in death by her grandparents, Joe and Nancy Lovel; her brother-in-law, Joe Michael Cope; her nephew, Timothie Cope; her sister-in-law, Carlene Willemin; her mother and father-in-law, Charles and Doris Willemin; and numerous other aunts and uncles.
Family and friends will gather together for visitation, Thursday, August 5th at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy in Victoria, from 6:00-8:00pm. A funeral service will be held at 10:00am, Friday, August 6th at Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Coletoville. Burial will follow at the Coletoville Cemetery. Honoring her life pallbearers will be Chuck Willemin, Rusty Willemin, Dennis Willemin, Kelly Jordan, Dean Albrecht and Tommy Cooley. Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Stockbauer and Jerry Butcher.
Darlene’s family and friends request memorial donations be sent to either Shelter Pets of Victoria or Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Coletoville.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
