Darlene Williams
VICTORIA — Darlene Williams, 90, passed away Sunday, August 07th, 2022. Family and friends will gather for visitation and sharing of memories, Wednesday, August 10th, from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 11, at 10:00AM at Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2535 Coletoville Road, and interment to immediately follow at Coletoville Cemetery.
Darlene was born February 10, 1932, in Yorktown, Texas to the late Emil and Olga Metting. Darlene loved fishing, painting, woodworking, cooking, making useful things out of discarded items, and most of all, spending time with her family. Darlene married Herbert “Herbie” Williams, March 18th of 1956, and they shared many wonderful years watching their family grow together with love. Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Williams, and her parents, Emil and Olga Metting.
Darlene leaves to cherish her memory her children, Beth Manuel, Bruce Williams (Dana), and Susan Carmichael (Terry); grandchildren, Heather Williams Fojtik (Brandon), Nicolas Williams (Jennifer), Allison Williams Meyer (Doug), Jillian Manuel, Sarah Carmichael Outlaw (Buck), Megan Carmichael Dunbar (Corey); great grandchildren, Dylan, Kailyn, Brayden, Cayden, Emmy, Lyla, Stella, Luke, and Madelyn; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Victoria County sides with group that wants city library books removed (18)
- ‘We are going to win this election’: Beto O’Rourke rallies in Victoria (10)
- Letter: Victoria City Council should stand firm and side with the Public Library (5)
- Libraries are no place to practice censorship, even here in Victoria County (5)
- Advocate's dedication to Crossroads continues even as we evolve as multimedia company (5)
- Victoria mayor says library will not be evicted amid LGBTQ book controversy (3)
- The crazy lady in aisle 17 (3)
- No jaywalking tickets issued since crosswalk project; illegal crossings continue (3)
- O'Rourke set to bring gubernatorial campaign to Victoria tonight (2)
- Andrew Schroer: Salty language helps prefer faith (2)
- VISD's COVID protocol will not require quarantine after virus exposure, contrary to CDC (1)
- A proud mother moment (1)
- LGBTQ library books to remain despite residents' complaints to council (1)
- Victoria faithful find spiritual meaning, renewal through baptism (1)
- Jean T. Wood (1)
- City Corner: Victoria’s bicentennial plans are starting now (1)
- Letter: You’re not pro-life you’re anti-choice (1)
- Letter: Our religious convictions are being challenged (2)
- Column: Readers reward us with subscriptions; colleagues pat us on the back with awards (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.