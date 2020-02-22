DARRELL J. BEDNORZ CONROE - Darrell Bednorz, 62, of Conroe passed away Wed. Feb. 19, 2020. He was born March 26, 1957 in Texas City, TX to Johnnie Bednorz and the late Glenda Magee Bednorz. He enjoyed collecting classic cars, hunting, fishing and boating. He worked in the oilfield for 40 plus years. He is survived by his father Johnnie Bednorz, daughter Tatiana Bednorz, sons Duane, David, Austin Bednorz and grandchildren Riley Bednorz, Reagan Bednorz, Jameson Bednorz, Nathaniel Chilton and Julian Wilson. He is also survived by his sisters Rhonda Santiago, Kathy Chappell, Sharon Bednorz and brothers Chris and Jason Bednorz. He is preceded in death by his mother. Pallbearers will be Chris, David, Jason, Austin Bednorz, Andre Hublik, and Stephen Griffin. Honorary pallbearer will be Duane Bednorz, Mika Myers, Brian and Daniel Cornel. Visitation 4-6 pm Saturday February 22, 2020 at Massey Funeral Home. Graveside service 3 pm Sunday February 23, 2020 at Westside Cemetery. Memorials may be given to donor's choice. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.

