DARRELL DUNCAN CUSTER VICTORIA - Darrell Duncan Custer, 82, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 in Victoria. Darrell was born in Tivoli, Texas to the late Ray and Laura Mae Duncan Custer on October 15, 1936. He went to school in Bloomington, Texas, and was the owner of Navarro Tire Service for 40 years. Darrell is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Rocky Ryan Custer; and sister, Annie Marie (Custer) Lester. Darrell is survived by his daughter, Laura Custer of Victoria, son, Rhyan Custer of Victoria, step-daughter, Juanita Meadows and husband Larry of Goliad, brother, Joe Custer and wife Janet of Green Lake, six grandchildren, Robert Rhyan Custer, Megan Leigh Niemann, Daryl Layne Custer, Jonathan McCrae, Cody Allen Lewis, and Stephanie Walker Molnoski, as well as 13 great-grandchildren, Hayden, Laura, Allison, Kaley, Kinsley, JP, Sarah, Blake, Maize, Braylon, Jevonne, Jonathan DeShai and Crystian. Visitation will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 1-2 p.m., followed by the Memorial Service at 2 p.m., at Colonial Funeral Home with Celebrant Genie Fuhrman officiating. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhome.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Commented
- Letter: Reader shares his view of the Democratic Party (7)
- Guest column: Our true founding values (6)
- Virtus Group to perform ‘extensive review’ of its work in Victoria County (5)
- Letter: Reader stresses importance of getting updated driver's license (5)
- Cloud says Trump was 'within jurisdiction' on phone call with Ukraine’s president (4)
- Guest column: Vote Nov. 5 for state propositions (3)
- Council rejects city engineer's Houston Highway safety plan, opts for realignment option (3)
- Letter: Reader gives opinion on what is dividing the country (2)
- Letter: Congress is committing political suicide (2)
- Death Notice for October 8, 2019 (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 18
-
Oct 18
-
Oct 18
-
Oct 18
Online Poll
Do you compost?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.