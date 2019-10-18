DARRELL DUNCAN CUSTER VICTORIA - Darrell Duncan Custer, 82, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 in Victoria. Darrell was born in Tivoli, Texas to the late Ray and Laura Mae Duncan Custer on October 15, 1936. He went to school in Bloomington, Texas, and was the owner of Navarro Tire Service for 40 years. Darrell is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Rocky Ryan Custer; and sister, Annie Marie (Custer) Lester. Darrell is survived by his daughter, Laura Custer of Victoria, son, Rhyan Custer of Victoria, step-daughter, Juanita Meadows and husband Larry of Goliad, brother, Joe Custer and wife Janet of Green Lake, six grandchildren, Robert Rhyan Custer, Megan Leigh Niemann, Daryl Layne Custer, Jonathan McCrae, Cody Allen Lewis, and Stephanie Walker Molnoski, as well as 13 great-grandchildren, Hayden, Laura, Allison, Kaley, Kinsley, JP, Sarah, Blake, Maize, Braylon, Jevonne, Jonathan DeShai and Crystian. Visitation will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 1-2 p.m., followed by the Memorial Service at 2 p.m., at Colonial Funeral Home with Celebrant Genie Fuhrman officiating. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhome.com

