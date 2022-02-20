Darrell Klye Holcomb
BOERNE — Darrell Kyle Holcomb was called to his eternal home suddenly on Sunday, February 6th, 2022, at the age of 63 at his home in Boerne, Texas. He came into this world on September 14, 1958, in Kingsville, Tx. to Joe Darrell Holcomb and Elaine (Thompson) Holcomb.
He is survived by his one true love of his life, Sharon Kaye (Granz) Holcomb, to whom he was married for 42 years. They were a united team sharing their love not only for each other but for their most precious and beloved Sir Winston Churchhill and Sir Alexander the Great. He is also survived by his children, Kristopher Shawn Holcomb and wife Jennifer, Shanon Lea Holcomb, and Orry Darrell Holcomb and wife Samantha; grandchildren and numerous other loving family members and friends.
He is proceeded in death by their beloved Little Miss China Doll, his father Joe Holcomb, and his sister Kimberly Holcomb Miller.
Darrell was a graduate of Yoakum High School in Yoakum, Texas where he met his wife Sharon and began a journey that would become the example of a blessed life. He also improved his educational background by attending Texas A&I in Kingsville, Texas. He spent his younger years finding the ways to succeed, by trial and error, to his primary profession in the Oil & Gas Industry where he started working on drilling and workover rigs, dabbled in contract gauging and eventually settling in ownership of his own multi-million-dollar business. Together, Darrell and Sharon built, owned and operated Duval Well Service LLC of Freer, Texas, a company that they built with a small investment more than 20 years ago and continues to be successful today. They also ventured into other multiple businesses throughout the years, growing their knowledge and successes.
Darrell spent his past times enjoying his favorite hobbies from fishing at the Gulf of Mexico, hunting in the remote parts of South Texas, to reminiscing and spending quality time with his wife Sharon, their beloved babies China, Winston, and Alex, and children at their home and haven in Boerne, Texas. He enjoyed special visits from his grandchildren who knew him all too well as “Daddy Darrell.” He impressed us all with his abilities in business, technology and computers as well as his love and knowledge for nature, as he was the best when it came to caring for his trees and his yard. Darrell spared no expense when it came to his family and friends as he ensured we all were taken care of, be that of hardships or just in need of a listening ear. He will be remembered for his hard work, intelligence, kind heart, and most of all, his love for his family.
A private memorial is being held at his home to remember his journey and allow his family to say, “see you again”. Darrell believed life was a gift, something not to take advantage of. As he so truly believed and ensured to remind us; “Una Vita!” We have “one life” to live, live it well, for relatives are blood and family is who you love.
By family request, in lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated at his choice to the ASPCA. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com under the obituary section.
Mission Park Funeral Chapels North
3401 Cherry Ridge Drive
San Antonio, Texas 78230
210-349-1414
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Lie.... repeat the lie. (7)
- Guest column: A stronger natural gas supply chain, a stronger Texas (5)
- Letter: Setting the record straight (3)
- Letter: Information you should consider before you vote (2)
- Guest Column: Finding a way to love and laugh at each other is imperative, (4)
- Taylor Brown (1)
- George Santikos, Sr. (1)
- Isha M. McNary (1)
- Letter: Thoughts to consider when casting your vote in the upcoming election (1)
- James Raymond Tate (1)
- Goliad County judge, commissioners review 3 solar plant projects (1)
- Darwyn Dale Duderstadt (1)
- Victoria father-son duo's invention supports mobility-impaired shoppers (1)
- Nancy Jo Duncan Ulbrich (1)
- Dorothy Marie Neely (1)
- Syndicated column: A civil war going on among Republicans (1)
Online Poll
Have you ever adopted a dog?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.