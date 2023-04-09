DARRELL MARSHALL
DARRELL MARSHALL
BURKE — Darrell Cloyde Marshall passed away peacefully on March 31, 2023 at his home in Burke, VA at the age of 86.
Darrell is survived by his wife Carol, his daughter Sandra, of Falls Church, VA, his son David (Robin), of Las Vegas NV, and his brothers Wayne and Harold. He was preceded in death by his brothers Don and Gerald. Darrell was born on September 27, 1936 in Victoria, TX to Lucille Crouch Marshall and Montie Marshall. He graduated from Texas A&M University in 1958 with a degree in agronomy, later receiving a Master’s degree from Auburn University and attending the National War College. He married Carol Ann Griffith in 1960. His adult life and career consisted of three phases. His military career began with his commission in the United States Air Force in 1958 and continued until his retirement as a colonel in 1980. After his military service, he worked for several government-services firms such as BDM and TRW. For the last twenty-four years, he was devoted to caring for his disabled wife in their home. Darrell enjoyed doing historical research on Burke and Fairfax County. One of his last public events was a presentation to the Burke Historical Society on the history of his home, the Marshall House (no relation). He was also keenly interested in determining a practical solution to the “Oak Island mystery.” Darrell will be entombed at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

