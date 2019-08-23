DARRELL NAISER EL CAMPO - Darrell Edward Naiser, 51, of El Campo, passed away August 20, 2019. Visitation begins 3 p.m. August 25 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 5 p.m. Funeral Mass begins 10 a.m. August 26 at St. John's Catholic Church in New Taiton. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery. www.triskafuneralhome.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Commented
- Resident ashamed of hometown road conditions (8)
- State officials investigate Cuero prison death as homicide (2)
- U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud set to lead panel on border security (2)
- Victoria City Council stalls on homeless ordinance (2)
- 5 arrested in Swan Drive shooting investigation (1)
- Cat Selfies: Chance and the barn cat (1)
- Beth Brink: Hydration is a must in South Texas (1)
- Special education cooperative gears up for another school year (1)
- Support our Border Patrol heroes (1)
- Family says police raid causes costly damage to home (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 24
Online Poll
Did you live in a dorm while at college?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.