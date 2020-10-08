Darrell Wayne Gregory
EDNA — Darrell Wayne Gregory, 73 of Edna, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Darrell was born on Saturday, March 8, 1947 in Edna to Dewey and Helen Magill Gregory. Darrell retired from Camco/Schlumberger with 45 years of service. Darrell loved to fish and hunt. Darrell has been preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and his son Dan Gregory. He is survived by his loving companion, Gloria Karl, daughter, Tracy Sellers of Edna, two grandsons, John (Jessica) Sellers and Jimmy Sellers, two great-granddaughters, Lilly and Aurora Sellers, all of Smiley, Texas, and his sister Connie (Jay) Moseley, also of Edna. There will be a memorial service at Morales Baptist Church on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 am with Brother Ron Lynn officiating. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Morales Baptist Church. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St. Edna, TX 779587, 361-782-2152.
