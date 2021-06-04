Darryl Boothe

He graduated from Yoakum High School, was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was a rancher. He was married to his beloved Mary Parks Boothe until her death in 2004.
Survivors are his son Alexander Boothe and fiancée Channing Brown of Bryan; brother, John “Bus” Boothe and wife Kay of Houston; nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Parks Boothe.
Visitation 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Donor’s Choice.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
