Darryl Ray Smith
PORT LAVACA — On Sunday, June 6, 2021, Darryl Ray Smith, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at age 84 peacefully, surrounded by family.
Darryl was born on May 18, 1937 in Austin, Texas and moved to Port Lavaca as an infant with his mother and brother where he became a lifelong resident.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Oleta Selby Rutherford, stepfather Ira Nicholson and his brother, Barry Smith.
He is survived by his wife Carolyn Shaffer Smith, his children Darryl Scott Smith and wife Julie of Nederland and Karen Elizabeth Evans and husband Richard of Victoria; seven grandsons: Josh, John and Justin Hahn and Michael, Brad, Sam and Bret Smith; seven great grandchildren: Charlotte, Bennett and Sadie Smith, Wyatt and Everett Smith, and Collin and Harrison Hahn, and his brothers Ira Nicholson and David Nicholson.
Darryl attended the University of Texas at Austin and was a devoted and proud Longhorn fan. He was employed at Union Carbide in Seadrift, Texas for 38 years, primarily in mechanical engineering. After retirement, he owned and operated a hobby shop with his wife Carol for 11 years. He was an avid and skilled remote-control airplane builder and flier. He was a founding member of the Victoria RC Club and the MidCoast RC Club and remained active in both clubs for many years. He served as a Port Lavaca City Councilman, as Port Commissioner, and as Harbor Master for Calhoun County. A lifelong sportsman, he enjoyed many years of fishing the bays of Calhoun County and kept his family and friends supplied with redfish and flounder.
A private memorial will be held for close friends and family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas.
Cremation Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary and Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Political cartoon for June 9 (6)
- Rosie Renee Brown (3)
- GOP candidate for governor to speak in Yoakum Wednesday (2)
- Officers testify to defendant's 'erratic' behavior on third day of Victoria capital murder trial (2)
- Letter: What happened to our Social Security? (2)
- Victoria County approves designation of reinvestment zone at port (2)
- 'Patching patches is not working': City of Victoria aims to strike balance between street maintenance and reconstruction projects (3)
- 'A difficult process': At Harlingen shelter, migrants describe journey from Venezuela to Texas (2)
- Juan A. Ramos (1)
- Victoria's school board hears budget workshop (1)
- Letter: Righteousness exalts a nation (1)
- Guest Column: Of geese, ganders and court-packers (3)
- 'A sore sight': Hundreds of minors, families housed in pop-up border facility (1)
- New Caterpillar production points to positive regional development (1)
- Editorial: Bad move: Abbott should not endanger children by refusing shelter (1)
- Vote to keep our democracy (1)
- John Cantu Sr. (1)
- 'The Amusement Park' Review: George A. Romero's lost PSA film about aging is more frightening than any of his zombie flicks (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.