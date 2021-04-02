Darryl Scott Jeffers
VICTORIA — Darryl Scott Jeffers, 63, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 after a brief illness with leukemia. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 3rd from 10-12pm at Colonial Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 2pm at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Victoria. Honoring Darryl by being pallbearers are Gary Jeffers, Eric Jeffers, Andrew Jeffers, Adam Jeffers, Donald Hamman and Troy Hamman.
He was born November 29, 1957 in Houston, Texas to George Lowell Jeffers and Clara Mae Hamman Jeffers. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler, Texas. While in Tyler, he became an avid bass fisherman, duck hunter and outdoorsman. On February 1, 1981, he married the love of his life, Alice Ann Wright and they moved to Victoria and he entered Victoria Junior College. After a brief period, he was hired on at Exxon. They moved to Wharton, Texas where he expanded his water fowl skills to goose hunting and fishing for trout and redfish. While hunting with his grandfather, he harvested his first deer and that skill remained and became a lifelong obsession. Working in the oil field, they made many moves. In July of 1987, they were blessed with a son, Eric Clayton Jeffers. In February 2005, they lost Alice to Lupus. In 2015, ExxonMobil loaned him to a subsidiary, XTO, for a special project in East Texas. They relocated him to Nacogdoches, Texas where he remained until his early retirement on January 1, 2018 with 35 years of service. He relocated to Victoria where he has property in the Mission Valley area that he was improving. He was a loving son, father and brother and will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to know him.
He is survived by his son Eric; his parents; older brother, Gary Jeffers; nephews, Andrew, Garrett, Adam, Jase; niece, Allison; and two special friends, Lillie Hardt and Ainsley Bartek.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Leila Jeffers and Guy and Geneva Hamman; uncle and aunt, Lloyd and Donna Hamman; and a younger brother, Roger “Allen” Jeffers.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
