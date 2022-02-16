Darwyn Dale Duderstadt
Darwyn Dale
Duderstadt
WEESATCHE — Darwyn Duderstadt, 86, of Weesatche, TX passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022. He was born on December 2, 1935 to the late Oscar & Norma (Thurk) Duderstadt at home in Dobskyville, He & his late wife, Waynell Diebel Duderstadt, owned/operated Duderstadt Garage for over 40- years and Yorktown Motors. Darwyn is preceded in death by his first wife, Waynell Duderstadt, son, Jeffery Todd Duderstadt, and parents Oscar & Norma Duderstadt.He is survived by Craig (Luann) Duderstadt, Tanya (Nolan) Jacob, wife, Rose Duderstadt, Larissa (Juan) Landen, grandchildren, Ashley (Jaron) Post, Megan (Matt) Baker, Brittany (Thomas) Hartfield, Katelynn (Jake) Boenig, Sebastian Landen & brother Pete (Doris) Duderstadt, Visitation will begin at 2:00pm followed by a funeral service on Thursday, February 17th at 3:00pm at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, Weesatche, TX. Burial to follow in St. Andrews Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to St. Andrews Lutheran Church or Hermann Sons, Weesatche Lodge.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.