Daryl Nelson
VICTORIA — Daryl Lynn Nelson of Victoria, Texas, also known as Big D, Daddy, and Uncle Daryl, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022. He was 65 years old. Daryl was born August 2, 1956 in Victoria, Texas, to John & Ruth Nelson. Daryl married Elizabeth “Liz” Edwards Nelson on July 28, 1990. Daryl was a graduate of the Victoria High School Class of 1974. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps until 1976. Daryl’s greatest pride and joy in his life was his family. Throughout his life, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. Daryl had many fishing and hunting stories that were told with flourish. Daryl had many jobs throughout his life, but he was a salesman through & through. Daryl retired in 2017 after working 15 years at Wholesale Tire Company. Daryl was a man of great faith and was a lifetime member of Northside Baptist Church.
Daryl is survived by his wife, Liz Nelson, of 32 years; daughter, Bethany Nelson (Kevin Gray); son, Daryl Nelson II; sisters Beverly Parker, Brenda Roell (Mike), Debbie Sarver (Barney), as well as 6 nieces and 2 nephews.
In addition to his parents, Daryl was preceded in death by his brother, Ray Nelson; brothers-in-law, Michael Parker and Bill Ewing; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jack & Helen Edwards.
A visitation will be held Friday, July 29, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 U.S. Hwy 87 North, Victoria, Texas. Funeral service will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 10:00 am at Northside Baptist Church, 4100 North Laurent Street, Victoria, Texas. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Mike Parker III, Jeremy Roell, T.J. Huston, Barry Lauger, Marc Garrett, and Marcos Alaniz. Honorary pallbearers are Michael Roell, John Pesnell, and Will Martin.
In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the American Heart Association at heart.org. To leave a comforting message or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
