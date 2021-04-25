David Alexander Pawvlik Moczygemba
David Alexander
Pawvlik Moczygemba
YOAKUM — David Alexander Pawvlik Moczygemba, Polish American, 70, of Yoakum, passed away April 22, 2021. He was born February 19, 1951, in Karnes City to the late Alexander “AJ” and Bertha Kozielski Moczygemba.
David is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughters, Bridget Hairell (Vance), and Susan Hoelscher (Tanner); grandson, Zachary Hairell; sister, Joyce Schellpepper; niece, Bonnie German; Furbaby “Dixie” and many friends.
David was also a proud 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the Polish National Alliance.
Visitation will be 4:00 - 8:00pm, with a Rosary at 7:00pm, Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Finch Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass will be at 11:00am, Monday, April 26, 2021, at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Francis Nguyen officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Polish National Alliance or Frazer’s CF Benefit, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Gulf Coast Chapter.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.finchfuneralchapels.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Finch Funeral Chapel - Yorktown, 361-564-2277.

