David Allan Jaschke
VICTORIA — David Allan Jaschke, 71, of Victoria passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, in Victoria surrounded by his wife and daughters.
David was born January 28, 1950 in Victoria, Texas to the late Ben S. and Dorothy (Chamrad) Jaschke. He was a graduate of St. Joseph High School and attended Victoria College, as well as Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches.
He met his wife, Katherine, in Houston where they worked together at Custom Automotive. There were married on May 31, 1982 in Jackson Square in New Orleans, Louisiana. They moved to Austin in 1985 and started their family. His three girls were all born in and raised in the Live Music Capital, Austin. He made sure to pass along his love for music shows, such as Aqua Fest and SXSW. He worked in the after market automotive business in sales, as well as, selling guitars, promotional items and insurance, during his career as a salesman.
David was an avid golfer, and loved old, fast cars. He played the guitar and drums and enjoyed anything that had to do with music. He was a “Renaissance Man”, a photographer and lover of all things old and new. He loved to garden and tended to his every day. He cherished his family and his catholic faith.
David is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Katherine; three daughters, Amanda, Faith and Mary Belle Jaschke, all of Austin; cousins, Karen Allums (Robert), Steve Jaschke, and Stephanie Whitley, all of Victoria, and last but certainly not least, the girls “littlest sister” Lexi, their chihuahua.
A celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy, Victoria, Texas 77901. A time of sharing will be held immediately after the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust Ave, Victoria, Texas 77901.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes and Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Withdrawal Debacle (9)
- 317 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in the Crossroads (5)
- Letter: Common sense, if you have it, use it (5)
- Blotter: Fraudulent check reported at Victoria gas station (5)
- Letter: CRT is Marxist based ideology (5)
- Guest column: Our hospitals are working overtime and need your help to avoid defeat (4)
- Guest column: It was always going to end this way in Afghanistan (4)
- More than 30 immigrants detained, 1 charged after U-Haul stop, Refugio sheriff says (3)
- Harold Francis Gleinser (2)
- Guest Column: Performative politics are on the rise (2)
- Cody Lee Pena (2)
- Blotter: Robbery, criminal mischief reported at Victoria home (2)
- Will you eat at the five new restaurants that are coming to Victoria? (2)
- Did you go to the Victoria Faire this weekend? (1)
- The other side of the story (1)
- Jeffrey Alan Hodges (1)
- BBB Scam Alert: Watch out for false promises as eviction moratorium nears end (1)
- Letter: Victoria needs real high quality restaurants, not more fast food drive-thrus (1)
- Activists decry TCEQ process in final air permit hearing (1)
- Goliad County, TxDOT appeal to AG about roadside immigration signs (1)
- Jim Graff: Where is America headed? (2)
- Invocation for the safety of all Goliad students and teachers (1)
- Letter: It's up to all of us to protect our children too young to be vaccinated (1)
- Jessie Rivera Moreno (1)
- 196 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in the Crossroads (1)
- Kelly Raley Franklin (1)
- Blotter: Victoria man charged with aggravated robbery, bail jumping (1)
- DAVID L. MOORE (1)
- Vergie L. Bitterly (1)
- Amanda Rivera Baker (1)
- A federal lawsuit was filed against top Victoria County law enforcement officials. Here is what we know so far (2)
- Rudy Castilla Ortiz (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.