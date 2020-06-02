DAVID ANASTACIO BARRERA VICTORIA - David Anastacio Barrera, age 96 of Victoria passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born December 24, 1923 in Mexico to the late Efren Barrera and Sipriana Garcia Barrera. He is survived by his daughters, Maria Fuentes of Victoria, and Araceli Nambo (Michael) of Cedar Park; sons, Jose D. Barrera (Meghan) of Mars, PA., Michael Barrera of Victoria and Robert Barrera of Austin. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Visitation will begin Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 8am with a Rosary to be recited at 8:15am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am at the church. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Adrian Fuentes, Michael Barrera, Robert Barrera, Javier Fuentes, Michael Nambo, and Ezekiel Mojica. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jose Barrera and Aaron Nambo. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.

