VICTORIA — David Bastian, 74, of Victoria passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023. He was born January 28, 1949 in Port Lavaca to the late Robert and Eloise Haywood Bastian. David married the love of his life, Linda Garner, on March 11, 1973. He was a veteran who proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. After many years of service as an operator, David retired from Union Carbide. After retirement, he traveled the world as a consultant commissioning start up plants. David treasured his quiet time reading the bible and working crossword puzzles, and enjoyed the serenity of fishing and gardening. More than anything, he loved watching his grandkids play sports and spending time with his family. David is survived by his loving wife of 50 wonderful years, Linda Bastian; daughters, Kecia Haas and husband, Chris, of Cuero and Destiny Reeve and husband, Travis, of El Campo; brothers, Jerry Bastian (Lorena) of Victoria and Terry Bastian (LaVerne) of Inez; grandchildren, Blake Reeve (Sydney), Hudson Haas (Katherine), Haden Haas, Holden Haas (Bailey), Ainsley Reeve, and Colt Reeve; and great-grandchildren, Hank Haas and Ryleigh Reeve. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held Sunday, April 9, 2023 from 4 to 6 pm at Freund Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Monday, April 10, 2023, 10 am, at Lifeway Baptist Church with Pastor Kyle Clinton and Dale Elliot officiating. Pallbearers will be Blake Reeve, Hudson Haas, Haden Haas, Holden Haas, Ainsley Reeve, and Colt Reeve. Honorary pallbearers include Travis Reeve and Chris Haas. Memorial contributions may be made to Lifeway Baptist School - Online - https://lifewaycuero.churchcenter.com/giving?open-in-church-center-modal=true Or By mail - PO Box 512 Cuero, TX 77954. You may sign the guest book or send private condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.

