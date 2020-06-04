DAVID WILLIAM BOONE HOUSTON - Husband of Sharon Lott Boone, services were held Wed., June 3 at 5 pm, 4422 Balkin in Houston. Burial, VA Houston National Cemetery, Thurs., June 4, 9:30 a.m. Tracy's MJ Santellana FD in charge (361) 582-0858.

