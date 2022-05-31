David Davila
VICTORIA — David Davila passed away May 27, 2022 at the age of 62. He was born May 21, 1960 in Victoria, Texas to Aurelio Garza Davila and Angelita Davila.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 9:00 - 10:00 am with a funeral service at 10:00 am at Faith Family Church, 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Honoring him as pallbearers will be Lou Davila, Moses Davila, Chris Briones, Brandon Torres Isaiah Briones, and Tyler Torres. Honorary pallbearers are Jeremiah Briones and Brandon A. Torres.
He is preceded in death by his father Aurelio Davila and sister Carmen Salazar.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Grace Longoria Davila; daughters Leticia (Chris) Briones and Felicia (Brandon) Torres; niece who is like a daughter Kate Longoria; mother Angelita Davila; siblings Aurelio (Dora) Davila, Rosemary Castillo, Lula (Sebero) DeLeon, Lou (Liza) Davila, Maria (Humberto) Arguello, Albert (Kyra) Davila, Moses (Ilene) Davila and Clara (Larry) Cobb and 8 grandchildren; Isaiah, Jeremiah and Liana Briones and Tyler, Arianna, Paisley, Brandon A. and Natalie Torres.
David worked as a process operator at Formosa Plastics for over 30 years. He was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and watching them play ball. He liked to cook, listen to music and tell funny jokes. David was a man with a good heart. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
